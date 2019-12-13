Megan Kalvala
Sophomore
Megan Kalvala, daughter of Jay and Sheryl Kalvala, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, Kalvala has reached new heights. She improved her high score from 31 to 148. Next year, she said her goal is to break a 200 and average a 150. She said her favorite moments this season were when she got closer to her teammates and broke her records.
This is Kalvala’s first year bowling for RHS. “I’ve always thought bowling was a fun sport and I wanted to try it out,” she said. “The first practice I went to, I instantly loved it and joined the team.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My peers and myself inspire me to train and compete. My teammates always motivate me and hype me up before I bowl, which gives me confidence and helps me reach my goals and break my record.”
RHS Bowling Coach Jim Trentadue said of her, “Megan has been the lone underclassmen and has had strong finishing weeks to propel her to third in the team in average. She will be leading the new group of bowlers as the senior girls move on.”
One of her top role models is her father. She said she looks up to him because he has reached the goals he set before himself in life and “continues to be the hardest worker” she knows.
Kalvala describes herself as outgoing, fun, caring and energetic. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, swimming, and listening to music.
After graduating, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in business or finance.
