Kaylen Thomas
Sophomore
Kaylen Thomas, daughter of Keri and Bobby Thomas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Wrestling Team. This season, she placed 6th in the region.
Thomas said she started wrestling because she was in search of something new and different to try.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said she owes all of her motivation to her coaches. She said her coaches are also her biggest role models because they inspire her to be her best.
RHS Girls Wrestling Coaches Marna Craig and Brody Faler said of Thomas:
At the girls wrestling regional tournament on Saturday, February 1, Kaylen Thomas earned 6th place in the toughest bracket in the tournament—five of the top six ranked girls in the state were in her 32-wrestler bracket. Kaylen lost a heartbreaking match 2-0 in the match to go to state. It was a fantastic final tournament and first year of wrestling for Kaylen and the rest of our lady raptor wrestlers.
Thomas describes herself as kind and athletic.
Only a sophomore, she is currently undecided about her collegiate or career plans.
