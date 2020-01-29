E.D. Tisano
Senior
E.D. Tisano, daughter of Kathleen and Bill Tisano, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Dance Team. Tisano said her biggest achievements with the team were being named the 2016 TSSAA State Champions and achieving runner up placement in 2017 and 2018.
Tisano started dancing when she was 10 years old. From there, she started cheering at school and competitively, and does so to this day.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by my teammates that continually work towards newer and higher goals.”
One of her top role models is Misty Copeland, the first black woman to be promoted to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre (ABT.) She said she admires her for all the barriers she broke through to achieve her goals.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a biochemistry major. One day, she hopes to become an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.