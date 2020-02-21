Reghan Grimes
Sophomore
Reghan Grimes, daughter of Reggie and Mikaela Grimes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of forward. She said her biggest highlight this season was when she scored 21 points and seven rebounds in a game against Dickson County.
Basketball has always been a part of Grimes’s life. Both of her older siblings played the sport, so she said her interest in the game was natural. She started playing when she was four years old.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m inspired by watching and seeing how successful my siblings have been and still are and I want to be just as successful if not more. Also my goals inspire me to keep working hard so I can achieve them.”
Her top two role models are professional basketball players Aja Wilson and the late Kobe Bryant. She said of Wilson, “She went to my dream school and is an absolute beast in the same position I play.” She said she admires Bryant for his passion for mentoring and his mentality.
Grimes describes herself as passionate, ambitious and caring. When she’s not practicing or playing a game, she enjoys spending time with her family and reading.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college and then medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon or physical therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.