Bryan Rice
Senior
Bryan Rice, son of Bridgette Rice, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 220 weight class. This season, he said going to the state tournament was his biggest highlight.
Rice said his start in the sport was simple. “My coach just told me to come out and I did.” He added that he is very thankful to the coaches and wrestlers for starting him on the journey.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My mother and my coaches that believe in me.”
His top role model is the late Kobe Bryant, who was Los Angeles Laker and philanthropist. “He taught me how to have relentless effort and get through adversity,” Rice said.
Rice describes himself as determined, brave, patient and intense.
One of his coaches said of him, “At 220 pounds, Bryan was regional runner up and went 1-2 at the state tournament, which was only his third wrestling tournament ever… We are so proud of you, Bryan!”
When he’s not wrestling or playing football, he enjoys creating art and cooking.
After graduating from RHS, he will attend Shorter University where he will continue his football career.
