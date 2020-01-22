Grace Buettner
Freshman
Grace Buettner, daughter of Mimi and Bill Buettner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Wrestling Team.
Buettner said of her start in the sport, “I saw a poster posted in the commons for a girls wrestling team, and I decided to try it.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to continue to make myself a better person and push myself to my limit.”
One of her biggest role models in the wrestling world is RHS graduate Taylor Stole. Stole was the only girl on the wrestling team during her time at RHS and won State her freshman year.
Buettner describes herself as creative, curious and ambitious. When she’s not on the mat, she enjoys practicing mixed martial arts.
After graduating from RHS, she hopes to attend a service academy where she can get a degree in engineering. One day, she plans to become a pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.