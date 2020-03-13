Ava Lavigne
Junior
Ava Lavigne, daughter of Julie and Larry Lavigne, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard for the team. This season, she said beating Independence High School, and therefore getting to go to Regions, was her biggest highlight.
Lavigne said she owes her start in the sport to her father, who played in high school and encouraged her to try it as well.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Knowing I’m making my parents proud and getting to do what I love,” she said.
RHS Girls Basketball Coach Andrew James said of her, “Ava was a team captain for the girls basketball team this season. She is a natural leader and hard worker. She became one of our better shooters as the season went on and was someone that we could always depend on to give us her best effort each night. She was willing to do whatever was best for the team and she was a huge part in our success.”
Her father is one of her biggest role models. She said of him, “He is a hard worker and strives to always do his best.”
Lavigne describes herself as hardworking and passionate. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys playing guitar.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in the medical field and possibly, one day, open her own physical therapy practice.
