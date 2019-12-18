Lexi Erickson
Junior
Lexi Erickson, daughter of Rick and Shelly Erickson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard for the team. This season, she scored 17 points in a game against Mt. Juliet High.
Erickson’s siblings all played basketball from a young age, so she said she had a natural draw to play. “They encouraged me to play when I was six and I’ve loved it ever since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates inspire me to train and compete because I want to do my best for them,”
One of her top role models is her older sister, Hailey. She said she looks up to her because of her great work ethic.
Erickson describes herself as hardworking, determined and encouraging.
RHS’s Head Girls Basketball Coach Andrew James said of Erickson, “Lexi is one of the best leaders that I have been around. She is incredibly skilled at basketball and is a great shooter. Her greatest attribute is her work ethic, attitude and leadership abilities. She is a special player and a special person and we are lucky to have her on our own team.”
When she’s not on the basketball court, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and playing softball.
She is currently undecided about her post-graduate plans.
