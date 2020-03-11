Morgan Carteaux
Freshman
Morgan Carteaux, daughter of Jodie and Nick Carteaux, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. This season, she came in 2nd in the 50 freestyle at State and made the All Region Girls First Team.
Carteaux started swimming when she was only four years old for a summer swim team. She said her older siblings competed and her mother used to swim, so it was a natural start for her. She started competitive swim at the age of 7 and said she has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me as I train because they encourage me to be my best daily and help me work my hardest. I always have goals in mind to achieve so that I am always training for something.”
One of her top role models in life is her older brother, Cole. He plays football at Duke University. “He inspires me to keep my grades up and strive for my goals,” she said. “He shows that if you work hard and stay focused, you can achieve what you work for.”
Carteaux describes herself as determined, hardworking, outgoing and energetic.
Ravenwood High’s Swim Coach said of Carteaux:
Morgan has been a fantastic addition to the team this year. As a freshman, she has made welcome contributions to the team in terms of earning points in her individual events and strengthening the relays that she is a member of. At the TISCA State Championship meet, held February 7-8 at UT Knoxville, she swam the 50 freestyle and finished 2nd with an All American time of 23.00… Ravenwood ended up in 5th place overall and Morgan contributed largely to that strong finish.
When she’s not swimming, she enjoys spending time with her friends, putting together puzzles and doing gymnastics.
After graduating from RHS, she will attend college where she plans to continue her swimming career. She hopes to major in biomedical engineering and work in genetics or prosthetics.
