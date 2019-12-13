Adam Hammoud
Senior
Adam Hammoud, son of Joumana Rahime and Selim Hammoud, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, Hammoud achieved a new best score of 135.
He started bowling as a way to get his P.E. credit last year and ended up wanting to pursue it. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My coach, Coach Jim. He is a very nice guy and motivates me to do my best. As an inner city kid, he told me about his struggles which makes me want to do my best!”
One of Hammoud’s top role models is fellow bowler Edward Lee. “He is helpful and teaches me new ways to bowl,” he said.
RHS Bowling Coach Jim Trentadue said of him, “Adam bowled his best series of the year in a key match against Fairview. Adam won all of his points en route to a 22.5-4.5 victory over Fairview during the last regular season match of the year, allowing the boys team to move up in the standings.”
Hammoud describes himself as serious and engaged. When he’s not bowling, he said he enjoys participating in various RHS clubs.
After graduating, he plans to go to college and continue his bowling career there.
