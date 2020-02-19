Ashton Carteaux
Senior
Ashton Carteaux, daughter of Jodie and Nick Carteaux, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the captain of the RHS Varsity Cheerleading Team. She is also a competition cheerleader. In 2017, she was a UCA National Champion.
Before she was ever a cheerleader, Carteaux was a gymnast. She did gymnastics for eight years before deciding to try out for cheer in the sixth grade.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am always trying to improve my skills and become a better cheerleader.”
Her top role model is one of her teachers at RHS, Mrs. Beeler. She said she looks up to her for her motivating spirit and positive attitude.
Carteaux describes herself as funny, hardworking and dedicated. When she’s not cheering or tumbling, she enjoys exercising and spending time with her friends and family.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Alabama where she will pursue a career in nursing.
