Chazmin Brown
Senior
Chazmin Brown, daughter of Janna Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard for the team. So far this season, she said her biggest highlight has been being able to hold other team’s best scores to 10 or less points on the defensive end. She said she’s also really proud of the talent on defense and leadership that she brings to the team.
Brown started playing basketball in 6th grade. She said after a couple of years, she realized she seriously wanted to pursue it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Just knowing that I can not only make myself better, but my teammates as well inspires me to keep on pushing no matter how hard times get.”
One of her top role models is her mother. She said, “She never gives up. If her dream is reachable, she will do anything in her power to go and get that dream. She’s a tough go-getter, and I admire her for that.”
Brown describes herself as hard working, outgoing and creative.
RHS’s Girls Basketball Coach Andrew James said of Brown, “She is one of the hardest workers that I have been around not just on the basketball court, but off the court as well. She inspires her teammates to be their best every day. She has been a great addition to our team and provided great leadership. I am honored to be her coach.”
In her free time, she enjoys exercising, shopping, spending time with friends, eating and sleeping.
After graduating, she plans to play basketball or run track at the collegiate level. She would like to major in sports medicine and minor in computer science.
