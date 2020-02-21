Josh Niter
Senior
Josh Niter, son of Kamisha and Corey Niter, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the positions of shooting guard and point guard for the team. Niter said his biggest highlight during his time on the team was beating Brentwood High in the Battle of the Woods game, ending their streak of wins.
Niter said he has been athletic from a young age, so trying out basketball was a natural step to take.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Me knowing it’s my last year to ever play with this amazing group of guys and coaches.”
RHS Boys Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock said of Niter, “Josh is a senior leader… [He] has done a great job in mentoring the younger players in the program and fulfilling the various roles we have asked of him this season.”
One of his top role models is his grandfather. “He is a very smart and wise person, and I want to be just like him when I grow up,” he said.
Niter describes himself as outgoing and charismatic. When he’s not playing basketball, he enjoys spending time with friends and family and playing video games.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend Belmont University where he will study business.
