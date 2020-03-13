Trevor Andrews
Junior
Trevor Andrews, son of Nelson and Trish Andrews, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard for the team. This season, he said his biggest highlight was defeating Brentwood High School, RHS’s top rival.
Andrews started playing basketball when he was in kindergarten and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said the competitive drive comes naturally. “Since I was younger I’ve always been competitive, whether it was with my brother in the backyard or in actual games.”
One of his top role models is the late Kobe Bryant, who was a professional basketball player, philanthropist and producer. He said he admires him for “the dedication he showed in all aspects of his life.”
Andrews describes himself as hardworking and smart. When he’s not on the court, he can be found on the football field.
RHS Boys Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock said of him, “Trevor has been a two-year starter for us. His contributions might go unnoticed, but they are invaluable. He is the consummate team player and a great leader.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college where he will pursue a career in business.
