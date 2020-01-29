Riley Sisk
Senior
Riley Sisk, daughter of Melissa and Brian Sisk, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of both the Varsity Girls Basketball Team and the Football Cheerleading Team. Sisk said that one of the biggest highlights of her season was going to State and having the opportunity to cheer for the football team.
She started cheering in 6th grade at Woodland Middle School. She said, “I fell in love with the sport and have enjoyed it ever since.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am always wanting to become a better cheerleader whether that is in stunting or tumbling. I am always trying to be the best.”
Sisk said her biggest role models are her parents. “They both have supported me throughout my whole cheerleading career, even when I wanted to get back into the sport after my back surgery,” she said. “I love them and am so proud to have them as my parents.”
She describes herself as fun, loving, adventurous and hyper. When she’s not dribbling a ball or practicing a new cheer, she enjoys attending church and working with the Yearbook Team.
After graduating from RHS, she hopes to continue her cheering career in college as a co-ed flyer.
