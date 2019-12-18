Jake Mulder
Sophomore
Jake Mulder, son of Stacy and Maury Mulder, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of power forward for the team. This season, he scored 18 points in a game against McGavock High.
Mulder said that almost everyone in his family plays basketball. He credits his grandparents and parents for introducing him to the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to get better every day to help my team win.”
One of his top role models is his grandfather. “He was somewhat of a father figure to me and shaped me,” he said.
RHS’s Head Boys Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock said of Mulder, “Despite just being a sophomore, Jake has become a contributor. Jake is a great competitor and works to excel every day."
When he’s not shooting hoops, he enjoys spending time with his friends and his girlfriend.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to receive a scholarship to continue his basketball career in college.
