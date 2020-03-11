Connor Wright
Senior
Connor Wright, son of Johnna and Scott Wright, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Swim Team. He competes as a flyer and in the freestyle. This season at State, he was a finalist in all events.
Wright started swimming when he was 5 years old. He said his friend joined a team and he decided he would, too.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I just want to constantly improve and drop time. I just want to go fast.”
One of his top role models is his father. “He’s just a hard worker and dedicated to what he does," he said.
Wright describes himself as hardworking and dedicated.
RHS’s Swim Coach said of him:
Connor, who is a senior, will be sorely missed next year. He is a very versatile swimmer who finishes strong no matter the event. Our relays also benefit from his speed and versatility. At the TISCA State Championship meet in early February, Connor finished the 200 freestyle in 1:43.57 for an 8th place finish. He also swam the 100 butterfly in 50.65 seconds for a 5th place finish. As well as these two individual events, he was a member of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that finished 10th and 9th respectively.
When he’s not swimming, he enjoys spending time with friends and going out to eat.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in health science.
