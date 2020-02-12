Sona Davis
Senior
Sona Davis, daughter of Reeju and Meekane Davis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the co-captain of the Varsity Girls Bowling Team. This season, she was ranked 3rd in the district.
Davis started bowling through playing volleyball. She said she met the bowling coach her freshman year through volleyball and what started out as a hobby ended up being a huge passion.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My dad, who always pushes me to bowl my best. He constantly takes me to practice and is a driving force in my work ethic.”
Her biggest role model in bowling is fellow bowler, Yumna Hussain. “She keeps it fun and reminds me why I fell in love with the sport.”
Davis describes herself as a leader, motivated and uplifting. When she’s not at the lanes, she enjoys her role as the Student Body Vice President and volunteering at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue a career as a doctor in pediatric emergency medicine.
