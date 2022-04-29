David Cornelius
Senior
David Cornelius is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Boys Tennis Team and competes in singles and doubles.
His top highlight of the season was beating Hendersonville High in singles and doubles.
Cornelius started playing tennis when he was 16 and quickly knew he wanted to improve to be serious competition for other teams. He said he still has a few deficits as a newer player, but that he has really mastered the technique and understanding.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I think about how high the ceiling is, and I think about how the professionals play and how effortless they look… I try to… imitate them.”
His biggest role model in life is BA Tennis Coach Mark Sutton. Cornelius said he looks up to him for his humility, wisdom and godliness.
He describes himself as energetic and passionate. When he’s not competing he likes to watch golf and Formula One.
After graduating, he plans to start investing in compounding assets.
