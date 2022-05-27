Kate Williams
Junior
Kate Williams, son of Elizabeth and Shay Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Track & Field Team.
Last year, she placed 1st in the state in the 4x200 relay. In previous years, she has placed 5th in the state in the open 400-meter race.
Williams began running track in middle school and quickly came to enjoy the sport and excel.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “God inspires me as I train and compete. Before every meet, I write, ‘Through Him’ on my wrist to remind myself what I’m running for."
Her top role model in life is her mother, Elizabeth. “She has endured so much hardship in her life yet has maintained a positive mindset,” she said. “She always says, ‘You can either let your circumstances make you bitter or better,’ and I live by that.”
Williams describes herself as competitive and resilient. When she’s not competing she enjoys coaching volleyball, playing the ukulele, skiing, going for walks and baking.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue finding a career that makes her happy and that she loves to do.
