AJ Bussard
Senior
AJ Bussard, son of Lisa and Mike Bussard, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Cross Country Team.
Bussard started running when he was in 7th grade and said that he instantly fell in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired… to get better to compete at the highest ability I can.”
His top role models are the class of 2019. Specifically, he said, Eddie Lunn, Matthew Porter, Matthew McMillian and George Payne motivated him.
Bussard describes himself as outgoing, independent, enthusiastic and funny. When he’s not running, he enjoys spending his down time fishing.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study business.
