Kalliope Clayton
Senior
Kalliope Clayton, daughter of Mindi and David Clayton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
Clayton, although injured for the 2020 season, was named team captain and said that it is one of the biggest highlights of her year.
She started running in 2nd grade as a member of her school’s running club. She attributed some of her interest in the sport to her parents, who are both runners.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I have always loved the history and culture of the BA Girls Cross Country Team, and I am encouraged every day by my teammates and coaches.” She added, “This year in particular, knowing that my role as a senior and as captain means that younger girls on the team look up to the senior leaders of the team… that inspires me to be a better teammate and a better person.”
Clayton’s top role models in life are her parents, Mindi and Dave. “They have worked very hard to get me where I am in life today,” she said. “They set a good example of how to be selfless and strong for me.”
She describes herself as ambitious, patient, passionate and trustworthy. When she’s not running, she enjoys spending her time volunteering at GraceWorks Ministries, working at Fleet Feet and spending time with family.
After graduating from BA, she is planning to go to college to pursue a degree in political science and then attend law school. She also plans to continue her running career in college.
