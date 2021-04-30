Anna Smith
Freshman
Anna Smith, daughter of Amy Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Cheerleading, Swim, Diving and Track & Field teams.
This season, she said making it to State in diving and going to Nationals for cheer were the biggest highlights.
Smith cheers year-round and said she started diving after being encouraged by BA Swim Coach Jim Chapman.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to win and do well for my team.”
Her top role model in life is her brother, Harrison. “I want to be like him and play sports in college,” she said. “He is also very disciplined."
Smith describes herself as hardworking and competitive. When she’s not cheering, swimming, diving or running, she enjoys playing piano, knitting, making bird houses, Irish dancing, cooking, and hanging out with her friends and cats.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her cheer career in college and eventually attend medical school.
