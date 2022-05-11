Ella Gardner
Senior
Ella Gardner, daughter of Allison and Forrest Gardner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and the co-captain of the Girls Varsity Tennis Team.
This season, Gardner said her top highlight was winning the Jackson Invitational Tournament.
Her relationship with tennis wasn’t always love. She said when she first started playing in middle school, she actually hated it. Over time she grew to love it and loved being part of a team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The drive to improve, make myself and my family proud, and represent Brentwood Academy well.”
Her top role model in life is BA Tennis Coach, economics teacher and Head of Community Engagement, Jason Mathews. “He’s a smart, good listener,” she said adding, “highly principled… cares about his students.”
Gardner describes herself as artistic, hardworking and caring. When she’s not in class or competing on the court, she enjoys doing calligraphy and hand lettering, working in Youth in Government and Model UN, traveling, listening to music and watching sunsets. She is also the co-editor of Flight Magazine.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in business.
