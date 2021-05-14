Hunt Neely
Junior
Hunt Neely, son of David and Sara Neely, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
This season, he said his biggest highlights were placing 5th in doubles with his teammate David Cornelius in the Regionals tournament and defeating Lipscomb’s one and two doubles team.
Neely started playing in 7th grade. “I tried out for the middle school tennis team with Coach Al Herrera and really enjoyed this new sport,” he said. “Freshman year, Coach Sutton encouraged me to work towards becoming a more proficient tennis player.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My coaches inspire me to work hard and compete to the best of my ability. They devoted their time and expertise into making me the player I am today.”
One of his top role models in life is his father. He said he looks up to him for his work ethic and constant encouragement.
When he’s not competing on the tennis court, he enjoys skiing, fishing, hunting and traveling.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in architecture or business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.