Caroline Netolicky
Sophomore
Caroline Netolicky, daughter of Sarah and Tom Netolicky, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Swim Team.
This season, Netolicky said her biggest highlights were being a finalist at the Meet of Champions and competing at the Southeastern Senior Swimming Championships.
She started taking swim lessons at the early age of 3. “I loved being in the water and learning the different strokes,” she said. “I wanted to join swim team because my older sister was a swimmer and I’ve been swimming ever since.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me to compete and take on new challenges. I like seeing my hard work and perseverance at practice lead to improvement over time.”
One of her top role models is her fellow teammate, Nicole Caruso. She said she looks up to her for her talent, work ethic and encouragement.
When she’s not competing for BA Swim, Netolicky enjoys reading, drawing, listening to music and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her swim career in college.
