Corinne Brown
Senior
Corrine Brown, daughter of Hoffman and Jamie Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy, and a member of the Varsity Football Cheerleading Team and the Varsity Track & Field Team. She plays the positions of flyer, base, sprinter and hurdler.
She has been cheering and tumbling since she was 5 years old and started running track in 6th grade.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said it is to get better and stay positive.
Her top role models are her four older siblings. All around, she said, they are great role models.
Brown describes herself as colorful, optimistic and motivated. When she’s not in school or competing, she likes to spend her time playing the piano and the ukulele, being outdoors and playing cards.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to The University of Tennessee- Knoxville.
