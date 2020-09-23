Mason Elzinga
Senior
Mason Elzinga, son of Kristi Stone and John Elzinga, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Golf Team.
Elzinga’s start in the sport was informal. He said he started playing in his backyard and the passion grew from there.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The image of being successful to where I can generously donate to less fortunate people and communities.”
One of his top role models is actor Keanu Reeves. He said, “He is hardworking and very respectable. Also is very rich, yet stays very down to earth.”
Elzinga describes himself as creative and curious. When he’s not on the golf course, he enjoys building, working and staying active.
He is still currently undecided on his collegiate plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.