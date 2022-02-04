Carson Smith
Junior
Carson Smith, son of Meg and Peyton Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 138-pound weight class.
Smith recently got his 100th career win at Brentwood Academy as well as placing 3rd at State.
He started wrestling when he was only in the 2nd grade after encouragement from his father, who was a formal wrestler.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The goal of winning State is my ultimate goal, so I train to achieve that goal with the support of my family and coaches.”
His top role model in life is his father. “His hard work and drive push me to perform at my best,” he said. “He also helps me from a coaching standpoint by breaking down film and talking through things.”
Smith describes himself as hardworking and a leader. When he’s not competing, he enjoys going out with his friends and lifting weights.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a degree in business at Auburn University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.