Trent McNair
Junior
Trent McNair, son of Jonula McNair, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, he said his biggest highlight was achieving a personal record of 20.1 points per game.
McNair said his interest in the sport has virtually always existed and that he started playing at a very young age. When asked what continues to inspire him to train and compete he said, “My love for the game and fear of losing.”
His top role model in life is his mother, Jonula. He admires her for her work ethic and that she “cares for everyone.”
McNair describes himself as caring and smart. When he’s not shooting hoops, he likes to spend his free time dancing.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to continue his basketball career in college and eventually be a player in the NBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.