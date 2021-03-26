Joseph Battaglia
Senior
Joseph Battaglia, son of Paul and Janice Battaglia, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the positions of pitcher and first base.
Battaglia started playing baseball when he was in first grade. He said he was looking for a sport to play in the spring, and has loved it ever since he began.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The desire to be the best version of myself and knowing that I gave the game everything I have.”
He describes himself as confident, hardworking and passionate. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys reading and watching sports on TV.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his baseball career in college and pursue a degree in pre-physical therapy. One day he hopes to become a strength and conditioning coach.
