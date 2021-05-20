David Cornelius
Junior
David Cornelius, son of Sandy and Brett Cornelius, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Tennis Team.
This season Cornelius said his biggest highlight was during his most recent match where he was serving the last game for the win and aced the last three serves.
He said he’s been watching tennis for as long as he can remember, but really started playing last winter. At first, it started off as a hobby, but by summer Cornelius said he was taking the game seriously.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I just want to try and master my game and since I started so much later than pretty much all other good players, the motivation is natural.”
One of his top role models in life is Greek professional tennis player, Stefanos Tsitsipas. “His on-court energy and off-court personality resonate with me and my game,” he said.
When he’s not on the court competing, he enjoys telling dad jokes, watching the sunrise and playing golf.”
