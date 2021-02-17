Ben Atchley
Senior
Ben Atchley, son of Mandy and John Atchley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 170-pound weight class.
He started competing in 6th grade as a way to complete his P.E. requirements. By 9th grade, he was starting at 195 and said he had grown to love the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The feeling of winning and physical fitness."
One of his top role models in life is former professional football player Peyton Manning. He said he looks up to him for his hard work on and off the field as well as his dedication to his teammates and peers.
Atchley describes himself as diligent. “It takes a lot to stick with a sport that is as demanding as wrestling,” he said.
When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys spending his time running, trading stocks and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college and one day start his own business.
