Hattie Jones
Senior
Hattie Jones, daughter of Holly Furman and Philly Jones, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Tennis Team.
This season, Jones said her biggest highlight was winning second place at the HVAC Championship.
She started playing in middle school as a way to get involved in something new. When asked what inspires her to stay motivated to train and compete she said that being a part of a team pushes her to do her best.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Holly. “She taught me to always show up for my team and work hard,” she said.
Jones describes herself as compassionate and hardworking. When she’s not competing, she enjoys hiking and being outdoors.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Liberty University and major in biomedical sciences. Then, she would like to go to medical school and pursue a career as a doctor.
