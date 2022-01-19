Riley Clark
Senior
Riley Clark, son of Kara and Brett Clark, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of wide receiver and is on the special teams.
This season, Clark said his biggest highlight was scoring his first Varsity touchdown against Christian Brothers High School.
He first started playing football when he was in kindergarten. First, he played flag football and when he was in 5th grade, he made the move to tackle. “I’ve always loved the sport,” Clark said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Something that inspires me is the fact that there is always room to improve. I love just working hard every day knowing there’s always something I can get better on.”
His top role model in life is BA Football Coach, David Norris. “He is the most spiritual man I have ever met and he always encourages me,” Clark said. “He has made a huge impact on my life and I strive to be like him.”
Clark describes himself as hardworking, persistent, devoted and determined. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys lifting, fishing, running, watching football and playing fantasy football.”
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his football career in college, major in political science and pursue the pre-law track.
