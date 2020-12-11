Alexander Lorenz
Junior
Alexander Lorenz, son of Mike and Linda Lorenz, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team.
This season, Lorenz placed in the top 15 at State, which he cites as one of the biggest accomplishments in his running career.
Lorenz said when he started looking into sports, he was unsure what he wanted to do. His father suggested he try cross country, so he did.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Training will make me better which will ultimately help our team perform better.”
One of his top role models is former teammate Matthew Porter. “I had the opportunity to run with him my freshman year and his leadership and dedication have inspired me ever since,” he said.
Lorenz describes himself as quiet and pensive. When he’s not running, he enjoys beatboxing and practicing archery.
After graduating from BA, he said he intends to “go with the flow” and see where the future takes him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.