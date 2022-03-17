Ashcon Davachi
Senior
Ashcon Davachi, son of Farhad and Mehrnoosh Davachi, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Cross Country and Track teams.
Davachi is a distance runner in track and is the captain of the Boys Cross Country Team. This season, he achieved a new personal record of 19:20 in the 5k.
He started running after looking into different sports he could try and realized running was his best bet.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best possible role model for my underclassmen and younger brother. I want to bring out the best in them, so I have to put forth the best of me.”
His top role model in life is his middle school cross country coach, Coach Lehman. “He believed in me when no one else did and always told me I could improve,” he said. “He kept me invested… made me enjoy running and taught me to cherish and embrace the pain.”
Davachi describes himself as sedulous. When he’s not competing, he enjoys collecting cards, writing and playing video games.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a PhD in marine biology.
