Landon Wells
Senior
Landon Wells, son of Dennis and Doris Wells, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of quarterback for the team.
This season, Wells said his biggest highlight was defeating Christian Brothers.
Wells said he has loved football for as long as he can remember. “My first year playing tackle was when I was 8 and I haven’t stopped playing since.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Football has always been my passion and therefore I’m very driven to succeed in it. Also, even on the days when I’m not ‘feeling it,’ I train for the other guys on the team.”
One of his top role models in life is his mother. He said he looks up to her for her selflessness. “She is always willing to drop whatever she is doing to help someone else.”
When he’s not in class or on the football field, Wells enjoys speaking Spanish and fishing.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as a doctor or lawyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.