Sadie Gower
Sophomore
Sadie Gower, daughter of Amy and Evan Gower, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
So far, Gower said the biggest highlights of her running career have been winning the state championship her freshman year and getting 8th place in the JV Midstate meet this season.
She started running cross country in 3rd grade and said at first, she didn’t enjoy it. Later on, after taking a break, her father encouraged her to go out for the team again in middle school and she started to really like the sport. She has been running cross country for six years and track for four.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like running because I feel free and happy, and I bond with a lot of people. I like to think of myself as an overcomer, determined to run through every obstacle. Running helps me achieve that.”
Her top role models in life are her father, Evan, and World War II veteran and Olympic runner, Louis Zamperini. She said, “My dad is my hero and he always has my back. I admire him so much… In terms of celebrities, Louis Zamperini is a role model as her overcame survival at sea and POW prison camps... A runner who goes through a lot is the best example of a runner.”
Gower describes herself as persevering, ambitious and caring. When she’s not running, she enjoys reading, learning about U.S. History, spending time with friends and being outdoors.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to Georgetown University to pursue a degree in business with a minor in U.S. History. Then, she would like to get her master’s degree in business so that she can open her own business one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.