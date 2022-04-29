Parker Playle
Parker Playle, daughter of Angela and Darin Playle, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Track & Field Team. She competes in the high jump, long jump, triple jump, sprints and relays.
In the first meet of the season, Playle beat her personal best in the long jump and said she plans to reach a new record soon.
She started competing in track when she was in 6th grade at Brentwood Middle. Then, when she made the move to BA, she said she truly fell in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates definitely motivate and inspire me the most because we have a very respectful, competitive environment so we work individually and as a team which creates friendly competition.”
Her top role model is BA Tennis Coach Mark Sutton. She said she admires him “because he is a very successful, hardworking and nice person and coach.” She added, “He is always willing to help, always has a smile and is a genuinely kind person while still demanding excellence.”
Playle describes herself as goofy and dedicated. When she’s not competing, she enjoys cat sitting, hanging out with friends, bike riding, playing volleyball and doing arts and crafts.
After graduating from BA, she would like to attend The University of Miami—or somewhere similar— to study math and science.
