Cooper Derryberry
Junior
Cooper Derryberry, son of Elizabeth and Bryan Derryberry, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Baseball Team. He plays the positions of third base and designated hitter.
Derryberry has been playing baseball since the age of 5. He said he “started in t-ball and never stopped playing.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to win for the team and be able to perform when my team needs me.”
His biggest role model is Major League Baseball player Mike Trout. He said he looks up to him for the way he plays the game and his consistency.
Derryberry describes himself as relaxed. When he’s not on the field or in school, he likes to spend his time fishing or playing basketball.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
