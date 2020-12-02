Libby Woodlee
Senior
Libby Woodlee, daughter of Jackie and Chris Woodlee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the positions of center forward and attacking center midfield for the team.
This season, Woodlee said her biggest accomplishment was being chosen for the All-Region team.
Woodlee started playing soccer when she was only four years old. At first, she only played on rec teams and then switched to travel soccer when she was seven. She started playing soccer at BA in 6th grade and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The goal of going to state each season keeps me motivated and my teammates inspire me to not only play for me, but to play well for them.”
One of her top role models in life is her brother, Conner. “He always had a strong work ethic and works very hard to accomplish any goals he has in life,” she said.
Woodlee describes herself as passionate, loyal and determined. “I work hard for everything… I am always there for my friends to talk to and I am willing to do anything to achieve my goals,” she said.
When she’s not on the soccer field, she likes to spend her time babysitting, volunteering, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Knoxville’s College of Arts & Sciences with the goal of a master’s degree in social work with a focus on counseling, social science research and non-profit administration.
