Anna Smith
Sophomore
Anna Smith, daughter of Amy Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the positions of base and back spot for the team.
In her cheer career, Smith said that achieving 2nd place at State was her top highlight.
She started gymnastics at a young age and then decided to make the transition to cheer after a short time. When asked what inspires her to continue practicing and competing after all of these years she said, “My team because I want them to succeed.”
Her top role model in life is her brother. She said she looks up to him because “he is talented, smart and humble.”
Smith describes herself as hardworking, determined and outgoing. When she’s not competing on the BA Cheerleading Team, she competes on the Swim Team, Diving Team and Track & Field team. In her free time, she likes to play piano, knit, go hiking, practice Irish dancing, whittle wood and weld.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her cheerleading career in college and go to medical school.
