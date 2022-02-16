Taylor Wimsatt
Sophomore
Taylor Wimsatt, son of Aaron and Tracy Wimsatt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Football, Baseball and Wrestling teams. He plays the positions of running back, left field and is a Varsity starting wrestler.
As a freshman, Wimsatt placed 3rd at the Regionals for wrestling and advanced to State Tournament, finishing 3rd in the Tennessee Freestyle Tournament and 2nd in the Greco Roman Wrestling Tournament. These achievements qualified him to compete in the Fargo Nationals. As a sophomore, he has 46 wins so far and has recently defeated some of the top wrestlers in the state of Alabama, placing 2nd.
Wimsatt started wrestling when he was in middle school. “I liked the way it made you think through your matches and opponents,” he said. “Wrestling challenges your body strength, mental toughness and fortitude.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My early inspiration came from an upperclassmen, Logan Spell. I loved how he controlled the matches and how fluid he moved on the mat. I am also inspired by my team, former teammates and all y coaches.”
His top role models in life are his parents, Aaron and Tracy. He said he appreciates them for always encouraging him to work hard, be thankful to God and trust in him.
Wimsatt describes himself as funny, hardworking and determined. When he’s not competing for BA, he enjoys working out, skiing, playing video games and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his wrestling career in college and pursue starting his own business.
