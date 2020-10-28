Eli Smith
Senior
Eli Smith, son of Christy Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team.
He said that the recent meet at the Jessie Owens Classic has been one of the biggest highlights this season.
Smith started Cross Country because he said he saw it as an opportunity. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I aspire to be as good as my brother and dad.” Both were high school athletes.
BA Cross Country Coach Marshall Smith said of him, “Eli is a kind, encouraging and thoughtful young man who is a great teammate. He has really taken it upon himself this season, as a senior, to help lead our young runners.”
One of his top role models in life is business magnate, engineer and philanthropist Elon Musk. He looks up to him for his innovation and work ethic.
Smith describes himself as athletic and caring. When he’s not running, he enjoys spending his free time playing video games and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as an engineer.
