Addison Dismukes
Sophomore
Addison Dismukes, daughter of Nicki and John Dismukes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Swim Team.
This season, she said her top highlight was getting to be able to swim in practice with her friends.
Dismukes started swimming during the summer before she decided to commit to pursuing it more competitively at BA.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said she stays motivated because of how fun the sport is.
Her top role model in life is singer, pianist and composer, Elton John. “He’s an icon,” she said.
Dismukes describes herself as funny and honest. When she’s not competing in swim, she spends her time playing volleyball.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her athletic career in college.
