Mae Holmes
Senior
Mae Holmes, daughter of Kyle and Rebecca Holmes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Football Cheerleading Team, Swim Team and Track & Field Team.
She is a flyer for the cheerleading team and competes in the 300 and 400-meter hurdles. She is a 2019 Large Varsity TSSAA State Champion, 2021 UCA All American and 2021 TN State All Cheer Squad Finalist. In swim, she has qualified for region all four years and has been a Varsity Track State runner three times.
Holmes started gymnastics at a very young age. When she decided to stop, she realized it had led her to cheer. So in 7th grade, she decided to try it out and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My entire team and wanting to do well for not only myself, but also them.”
Her top role model in life is her mother. “She pushes me in everything I do, and she also cheered in college.”
Holmes describes herself as fun and determined. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending her free time hanging out with friends, playing with her dogs and watching movies.
After graduating she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.
