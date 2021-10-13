Ella Dumont
Junior
Ella Dumont, daughter of Kristin and JP Dumont, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. She plays the positions of right side and outside.
Her personal bests are a hitting percentage of +0.230 and a serving percentage of 90.0.
She started playing volleyball when she was only in the third grade after a friend asked her to join and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “When I was little, my dad played in the NHL and ever since, he has taught me to push and fight even when it gets hard. Him playing showed me that hard work pays off.”
It comes as no surprise that her father is also her biggest role model in life. She said she looks up to him for his perseverance and work ethic. “He inspires me and pushes me every day,” she added.
Dumont describes herself as hardworking, caring, competitive and responsible. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and playing sports with her sisters for fun.
After graduating, she plans to attend college, however, she is currently undecided on where she will attend.
