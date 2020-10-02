Jasmine Swain
Senior
Jasmine Swain, daughter of Brian and Yvette Swain, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team and plays the positions of defensive midfield and right back.
So far, Swain said her biggest highlights in the sport have been defeating Harpeth Hall after a seven-year losing streak and tying Christ Presbyterian Academy after losing the previous year.
She started playing soccer for fun at the age of four. By age 8, she had graduated from rec league soccer to the Tennessee United Soccer Club.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The idea of success” and “the joy that I know will come after winning and my teammates’ hard work.”
One of her top role models is fellow teammate LJ Knox. “She gives 100% effort on the field. I genuinely don’t know what we would do without her,” Swain said.
Swain describes herself as outgoing, loving, reliable and supportive. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys writing songs, singing, playing piano, volunteering, watching the sunset and doing devotionals.
After graduating, she plans to continue her soccer career and pursue a life as a singer/songwriter.
