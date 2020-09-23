Daryn O’Donnell
Senior
Daryn O’Donnell, daughter of Neil and Leslie O’Donnell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Volleyball Team. She plays the position of outside for the team.
She said her biggest highlights so far this season have happened during matches against Father Ryan and Lipscomb High School.
O’Donnell started playing volleyball for a club team when she was in 5th grade. She said she immediately loved the sport and continued to pursue it through Brentwood Academy summer camps.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said the main motivation is her team. She said they inspire her to “work hard and be the best leader” she can be.
One of her top role models is her father, Neil. “My dad taught me at a young age to always be a leader and not a follower, and that has always been my life motto and goal to live by,” she said.
BA Volleyball Coach Karen Sutton said of O’Donnell, “Daryn’s leadership has been crucial to the development of our team on and off the court. She is the quintessential team player and values team culture and promotes it in a nurturing and motivating way.”
When she’s not on the court, she spends her time competing on the track team and doing volunteer work.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Auburn University where she will pursue a career in special education.
